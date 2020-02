Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)-FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Chantel Wilcox as one of Cleveland's Own.

Chantel is the director of the Cleveland Clinic Community Relations east and central regions.

Over the course of her career, she has developed educational and screening opportunities for the under-insured and the under-served in the community.

**To nominate someone or an organization to be one of Cleveland's Own click here**