× Chocolate Crawl Willoughby is back for 2020

The third annual Chocolate Crawl Willoughby will be in February. Visit all the bars and restaurants in Downtown Willoughby (DTW) and sample various chocolate infused foods. Locations will also be offering a drink special to go along with the food. Special pricing on these drinks will be for those with wristbands only which means the people that bought tickets for the event.

Ticket price will include your passport that lists all participating locations and their dish. As you get your sample, that location will mark it off your passport and you can move onto the next one. You can go in any order you’d like. Ticket price does include the sampling of all the food from each location.

Buy tickets here!

$35 Regular Rate (Through February 3rd)

$40 Late Registration (Feb 4th to Feb 9th)

Participating Locations:

Frank and Tony’s Place

Nickleby’s

Ballantine

Sol

Barrio

Mullarkey’s

Spirits

Willoughby Brewing Company