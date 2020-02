Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- Black History is made every day. Frank Whitfield grew up in Elyria. Ever since he was a teenager, Frank said he wanted to do nothing more than just serve his community.

At the age of 32, Frank has taken a big step and he is now the first-elected black mayor in the city's history.

FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich introduces us to a man who is devoting his life to his hometown in the video above.

