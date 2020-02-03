× Celebrate National Margarita Day in Downtown Willoughby 2020

It’s all about the margaritas on this one. Come celebrate National Margarita Day in Downtown Willoughby. There will be 11 locations each whipping up their own take on a margarita. Your ticket purchase gets you a sample at all 11 locations. That’s over 4 full size margaritas in total. Plus other goodies.

Buy tickets here!

CONTEST

$50 Gift Card to the Best Sombrero / Mexican Themed Hat

(Must be a ticket holder to enter)

SOUVENIR

Everyone that buys a ticket will get Mardi Gras Beads

Cost :

$30 Early Bird (First 200 Tickets)

$35 Regular Rate (Through February 16th)

$40 Late Registration (Feb 17th to Feb 22nd)

Participating Locations (Drink Will Be Listed Soon)

Frank and Tony’s Place

Nickleby’s

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Margarita

Ballantine –

1899-

Wild Goose-

Morehouse-

Sol

Mango Margarita

Mullarkey’s

Jalapeño Lime Margarita

Spirits

Willoughby Brewing Company

Lavender Margarita