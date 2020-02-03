Beautiful sight: Snowy owls spotted at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A really cool part of Northeast Ohio winters is spotting a snowy owl!

Two of the birds have been seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The Metroparks said hundreds of people have been visiting the airport this past week to see the snowy owls hanging out on the grass runway strips. “They will typically depart in March and return to their Canadian tundra nesting grounds.”

Snowy owls can be seen throughout the day as they sit in grassy areas at airports, piers, breakwalls, marinas, and posts or fences, the Metroparks said. Marty Calabrese with Cleveland Metroparks took amazing video showing one of the beautiful creatures. You can see that in the video, above. Read more, here.