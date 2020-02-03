Akron police search for man who threatened to kill everyone inside bank during attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON (WJW) -- The Akron Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to rob the KeyBank on South Main Street.

Officers were called to the bank around 4 p .m. Friday for reports of a robbery. When they arrived, employees told them the suspect entered the bank, walked up to the teller and demanded all the cash out of the drawer.

When he didn't get any money from the teller, the suspect is then accused of grabbing money from a customer inside the bank. When he was unsuccessful, he threatened to kill everyone inside the bank before running off.

There was no weapon seen, but the man should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 30-40 years old, 5'10" and 170 pounds.

He is believed to have black braided hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gold hooded sweatshirt, a black Jordan (brand) ball cap, blue jeans, black and tan shoes, and carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.