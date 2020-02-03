‘A good student, an athlete’: 13-year-old Hinckley boy killed in ‘tragic accident’ identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — A 13-year-old boy who was shot in a "tragic accident" at a Hinkley home and later died has been identified by Highland Local School District.

According to a statement issued to parents Sunday night, Max Muzyczka was an eighth grader at Highland Middle School.

"Max was a good student, an athlete and had many friends," according to the statement. "His mom Julie is an active volunteer at HMS and past volunteer at Hinckley Elementary School. His older brother Jack graduated from Highland last year."

The statement continues: "The Hinckley Police Department reported late Saturday night that Max was involved in a gun-related accident and has since passed away. Their preliminary investigation indicates that this was a tragic accident.

In a district of our size, we understand that rumors may begin to circulate, but we are requesting that any additional speculation or narrative not be spread out of respect for the Muzyczka family."

Police were called to the River Road home around 8:37 p.m. to reports of a shooting. een was transported to an area hospital before being life-flighted to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

Crisis counselors will be at the middle school Monday and over the next several days, according to the district.

