Vanessa Bryant honors late daughter Gigi in heartfelt Instagram post

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — Vanessa Bryant posted a tribute to her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on Instagram Sunday.

The post featured what appears to be a painting of Gigi, 13, in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey holding a basketball.

“Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm, wrapped in love just warmed my heart. Thank you for this [Reina Koyano] thank you!! My Gigi.”

Gigi, her father NBA legend and longtime Laker Kobe Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The chopper was reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California, for Gigi’s basketball game.

Kobe, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star, and in 2018 won an Academy Award for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters.