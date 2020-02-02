Big Game Bound: Live Super Bowl LIV Kickoff Special

UC Berkeley offers course on ‘adulting’ where students learn basic life skills

Posted 3:20 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 03:21PM, February 2, 2020

BERKELEY, Cali. (WJW) — History, science, math and adulting?

That’s the latest course being offered at UC Berkeley in California.

According to KTVU, it teaches students about basic life skills like managing time and money, fitness, nutrition and mental health.

“I want to feel prepared, like I know what I’m doing and I know how to be an adult,” Allegra Estrada said in an interview.

The eight week class, which is pass or no pass, is quickly gaining in popularity. It started with 30 students last year and is now up to 80. 200 applicants have been turned away.

“You can know as much as you want about physics or biology or English but that doesn’t help you when you need to do taxes or figure out what to eat,” she said.

The TV outlet reports that two college students came up with the idea for the course.

