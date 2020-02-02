Super Bowl Sunday Forecast: Clouds & flurries in the morning, warming trend begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Could an early spring be on the way? Punxsutawney Phil thinks so! Click here to view his prediction.

Clouds and flurries to start with sunshine gradually appearing in the afternoon. We start our warming trend with highs in the mid and upper 40’s.

Monday will sport temps in the lower 50’s! It’s looking like a messy week though as we play ‘back-and-forth’ with the rain/snow line. Wintry mix/icy conditions are possible Tuesday night/Wednesday/Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

