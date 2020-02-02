Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on FOX 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI (WJW) — Are you ready for the big game? Super Bowl LIV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, kicks off Sunday night on FOX 8.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The two teams will meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The stadium is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers are trying to win their sixth title in franchise history. They enter the championship game led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 28, who already has two Super Bowl titles from his time with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo finished the 2019 regular season with3,978 passing yards, 46 rushing yards 27 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and 13 interceptions in 16 games. He has been with San Francisco since 2017.

Patrick Mahomes, 24, is leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. This comes after he led Kansas City to their first AFC Championship since 1993. He was also named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Mahomes finished the 2019 regular season with 4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games. In Kansas City's two playoff games, he threw for 615 yards and eight touchdowns.

FOX 8's PJ Ziegler also predicted that Mahomes will break the quarterback rushing record in Sunday's game. He only needs 65 total yards to beat out Steve McNair. McNair had 3,590 career rushing yards, trailing behind record-holder Michael Vick with 3,859 yards.

The Chiefs selected Mahomes 10th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

And, of course, with Super Bowl Sunday comes the beloved Halftime Show. This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing. The duo is also planning to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during their performance.

Pregame coverage of Super Bowl LIV begins at 2 p.m., followed by kick-off around 6:30. Tune in to FOX 8 to catch all the action.

