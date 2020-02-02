× Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gets mixed reviews

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — This year’s halftime show at the Super Bowl featured pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Shakira took the stage first singing some of her originals. She was surrounded by dancers who took part in all kinds of choreography. At one point, Shakira even played the guitar and sang in Spanish.

From there, Jennifer Lopez took over and swiftly moved through a number of songs in a montage of sorts. She also had some memorable moments, including singing along with her 11-year-old daughter and wearing a cape that had the American flag on one side and the flag of Puerto Rico on the other.

At the end, Lopez and Shakira sang together to close out the show.

Fans quickly took to social media to voice their opinions on the halftime show. It seems there was a big divide in those who loved it and hated it.

Every year I am astounded by the halftime show and every year I go online to learn that everyone hated it. Has there ever been a halftime show that people liked? — Steve Cronk (@SteveCronk) February 3, 2020

Superbowl halftime show… I want Bruno Mars back!!! — Jason Livingston (@JasonLiv23) February 3, 2020

Halftime show had me fallin inlove! — Cod (@CodieTaylor94) February 3, 2020