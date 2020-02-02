Super Bowl commercials featured humor, emotion, and celebrities

MIAMI, Fla. (AP/WJW) -- This year's Super Bowl advertisers are offering escape from impeachment and the upcoming presidential election.
They are stuffing multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for inoffensive humor, and trying to tug at people’s heartstrings.
One collection of ads sent celebrities and products into space; others pushed the boundaries of bizarre humor, brought back the recently expired Mr. Peanut and featured bank robbers so absorbed in short videos that they let the police close in.
Tech companies like Google sought to humanize themselves with emotional — though not exactly happy — spots.
Two female kickers for Cleveland Height's high school, India Pulphus and Olivia McKay, were featured in a commercial with San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers. She is the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
“It means a lot because I know there are a lot of younger girls that have said they want to play football, now that they’ve seen us do it, so it makes me proud and happy,” said Pulphus.
