Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers take on Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) -- The big game is finally here! Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

The 49ers are trying to win their sixth title in franchise history. They enter the championship game led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 28, who already has two Super Bowl titles from his time with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo finished the 2019 regular season with 3,978 passing yards, 46 rushing yards 27 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and 13 interceptions in 16 games. He has been with San Francisco since 2017.

Patrick Mahomes, 24, is leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. This comes after he led Kansas City to their first AFC Championship since 1993. He was also named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Mahomes finished the 2019 regular season with 4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games. In Kansas City’s two playoff games, he threw for 615 yards and eight touchdowns.

This year's half time show will feature popular artists Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/89kag95s5i — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 2, 2020

They have organized a special tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine people killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Don't forget to tune in to FOX 8 to catch all the action.