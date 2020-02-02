‘She’ll be sorely missed’: Georgia officer killed in car crash, department mourns her loss

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WJW) — The Cartersville Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Sarah Beth Barnes, who died in a car crash on Jan. 30.

“Officer Barnes was a valuable member of our team, community, and she will be sorely missed. Please keep Officer Barnes’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department wrote on Facebook.

According to WSB, Barnes, 32, leaves behind a husband and five children.

She had served in the Navy and previously worked as a sheriff’s deputy.

The department put her cruiser on display for the community. Many residents have stopped by to drop off flowers in her honor.

Her funeral is scheduled for Feb. 3.