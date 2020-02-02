‘She nailed it!’: Social media praises Demi Lovato for National Anthem performance

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — All eyes were on Demi Lovato as she performed the National Anthem at Super BOWL LIV on Sunday, and it’s safe to say fans were impressed!

Many took to social media to praise her performance. Some users also noted how well the singer is doing now following her overdose in 2018. She has been working on her sobriety ever since and is now making new music.

Demi girl you nailed it! I’ve always loved her and always will. What a beautiful Womens with a voice like and angel. #DemiLovato #DemiOnSuperbowl #demiyoudiditgirl — Kaycee Byrd (@kaycee_byrd) February 3, 2020

Demi Lovato looked gorgeous and sang that anthem beautifully!! @ddlovato — Lynette Sightler (@GamecockMom13) February 3, 2020

Demi Lovato….all I can say is, “You go girl!” ❤️🙌🏻 — Barbara Biron (@brb0107) February 3, 2020

Lovato’s tweet from 2010 where she said one day she’s sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl has resurfaced. It looks like her dream has finally become a reality. Now, she has her sights set on a new goal: being a part of the half time show.

Maybe next year?

One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 2, 2020