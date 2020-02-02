Northeast Ohio talent shines at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — Northeast Ohio talent played a big part in the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 20 Super Bowl victory tonight in Miami.

Travis Kelce, a product of Cleveland Heights High School, scored one touchdown for the Chiefs, and linebacker Anthony Hitchens from Clearview High School made some solid plays on the defense of side of the ball.

Frank Clark from Glenville high school made a key sack late in the game to help preserve the Kansas City lead.

Kelce also caught six passes for 43-yards and that one touchdown.

For the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk from Cloverleaf scored one touchdown in the losing cause.

Raheem Mostert who still lives in Westlake despite being released by the Browns in 2016, scored a TD for the 49ers.