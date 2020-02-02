Moment of silence held to honor victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NFL Hall of Famer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) -- Before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday, a moment of silence was held to honor the victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash as well as NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died this week of brain cancer.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs stood on the 24-yard lines, which represents Kobe's jersey number. There have been similar tributes at other sporting events this week.

A moment of silence for those lost this week in the helicopter crash in L.A. and also Chris Doleman. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WJzOuVwkZz — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) February 2, 2020

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were with teammates and friends on a helicopter when it went down in Calabasas, California on January 26.

The other victims have been identified as John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Pilot Ara Zobayan.

Chris Doleman, 58, passed away on Tuesday. He spent his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

A special tribute for a special player and person. pic.twitter.com/sjFxrGGBem — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 2, 2020

"The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman's family and friends upon his passing," the team said in a statement. "Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him," the team said in a statement.