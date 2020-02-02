Mild Monday with temps in the 50s, rest of the week could be messy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Dry tonight and a great start with mild temperatures tomorrow as well. But get ready for a taste of winter. This is going to be a messy week.

Starting Tuesday with rain showers and a cold front. The morning commutes for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday could be tricky. We actually have some opportunity for some snow to pile up for everyone from Tuesday night through Friday.

No worries tonight:

Tomorrow’s forecast:

The groundhogs are in agreement: No shadow… EARLY SPRING!

Here’s what our team of meteorologists think…

Monday will sport temps in the lower 50s! It’s looking like a messy week though as we play ‘back-and-forth’ with the rain/snow line. Wintry mix/icy conditions are possible Tuesday night/Wednesday/Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: