Jason Momoa ‘secretly skinny’ in Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — Jason Momoa, who is known for his roles in hit movies like Aquaman, starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage.

The opening scene shows him driving and talking about what home means to him. He says it’s his sanctuary and the one place he can “let his guard down.”

From there, it takes a bizarre turn and he starts to peel off his muscles (with the help of special effects). He’s then revealed to be very skinny in “real life.” Oh, and bald too.

Social media was quick to react with many wondering what they just watched. Others found it funny and said they couldn’t stop laughing.

So Jason Momoa is in the lead with funniest commercial…..#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5YuhinCbCa — ★D. W.★ (@suthrngurl) February 3, 2020

YO! Jason Momoa as a 90lb weakling had me 🤣🤣😭😭 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2020