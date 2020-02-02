Health officials provide update on possible cases of coronavirus at Miami University in Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials here in Ohio are providing an update on two potential cases of coronavirus at Miami University.

The test results have come back negative for both students.

The coronavirus has become a global concern following an outbreak in China. At least 300 people have died and more than 14,000 were infected world wide.

Travel restrictions have been implemented for the US. They took effect on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.