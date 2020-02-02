Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, predicts early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP/WJW) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog says an early spring is on the way. He didn’t see his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony on Sunday.

At sunrise, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the prediction.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.