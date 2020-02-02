Big Game Bound: Live Super Bowl LIV Kickoff Special

Canton police investigating after social media video alleges assistant coach solicited underage student

Posted 1:00 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 01:37PM, February 2, 2020

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are investigating allegations against a Canton City School District staff member.

The district recently learned that a video was circulating on social media involving an assistant coach.

School district officials are fully cooperating with police and say student safety is a priority.

Canton City School District released the following statement regarding the allegations:

“Early Sunday morning district authorities were notified of a YouTube video circulating on the internet allegedly implicating one of its assistant coaches soliciting an underage student. The Canton City Schools District takes any and all allegations regarding the safety of its students seriously, and is cooperating fully with local police to assist in their investigations to the fullest extent. The individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The Canton City Schools will be providing counselors to offer support to students for as long as they are in need.”

Anyone with information that could help authorities with their investigation is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800.

Google Map for coordinates 40.798947 by -81.378447.

