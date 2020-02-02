Buckeye Chuck agrees with Phil — Early spring on the horizon!

MARION, Ohio (WJW) — Buckeye Chuck agrees with Punxsutawney Phil; spring is coming early this year!

Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s official weather-predicting groundhog, did not see his shadow Sunday morning during the Groundhog Day celebrations.

From late September until early April, Buckeye Chuck spends his time hibernating. But, every year on February 2, he emerges from his slumber to cast his weather prediction.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

This year, Buckeye Chuck did not see his shadow. His prediction matches that of Punxsutawney Phil, who also predicted an early spring.

Buckeye Chuck became Ohio’s official groundhog in 1979.