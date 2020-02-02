Bill Murray resurrects ‘Groundhog Day’ role in Super Bowl LIV commercial

(WJW) — Bill Murray is reviving his Groundhog Day role in Jeep’s Super Bowl LIV commercial.

Groundhog Day tells the story of a TV meteorologist Phil Connors who is stuck repeating the same day over and over again.

The commercial begins with Connors waking up to an alarm clock with Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” playing in the background.

It then continues to recreate scenes from the classic 1993 film. However, this time Connors’ getaway vehicle is a 2020 Jeep Gladiator instead of the red Chevrolet pick-up truck he drives in the movie.

