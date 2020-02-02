Big Game Bound: Live Super Bowl LIV Kickoff Special

Bill Murray resurrects ‘Groundhog Day’ role in Super Bowl LIV commercial

Posted 1:40 pm, February 2, 2020, by

(WJW) — Bill Murray is reviving his Groundhog Day role in Jeep’s Super Bowl LIV commercial.

Groundhog Day tells the story of a TV meteorologist Phil Connors who is stuck repeating the same day over and over again.

The commercial begins with Connors waking up to an alarm clock with Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” playing in the background.

It then continues to recreate scenes from the classic 1993 film. However, this time Connors’ getaway vehicle is a 2020 Jeep Gladiator instead of the red Chevrolet pick-up truck he drives in the movie.

You can see this ad and many others by tuning in to FOX 8 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for Super Bowl LIV.

