Animal rescue seeking donations after two dogs killed in barn fire in Geauga County

Posted 11:15 pm, February 2, 2020, by and , Updated at 11:16PM, February 2, 2020
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -- A foster family with rescue group, Mama Dogs and Pups, lost their barn in a fire this weekend.

Sadly, two of the puppies they were caring for did not survive.

Their mother reportedly went back in to try to save them and was severely burned. Another dog, who was pregnant, was also rescued.

She later had her puppies in the driveway. All ten survived.

"An animal is the same as a human life for us, that's our job we're going to try and rescue whatever we can," said Fire Chief Eric Mathews.

The barn provided housing for the rescue. Volunteers lost all of their supplies.

