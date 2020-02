HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot at a Hinckley home Saturday night.

Officers were called to a residence on River Road around 8:37 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The teen was transported to an area hospital before being life-flighted to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation.