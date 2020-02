Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) -- We are a little more than 24 hours away from kickoff of Super Bowl LIV.

The town is ready, the fans are ready and the teams are ready.

But, the million dollar question is who is going to win the big game? Our P.J. Ziegler tells us who the experts think will win.

Don't forget to tune in to FOX 8 on Sunday for the big game at 6:30 p.m.