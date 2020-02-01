‘We are so incredibly blessed!’: Mom shares heartwarming video of Norton cheerleader’s continued recovery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Emma Pfouts, the Norton cheerleader who suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction that caused her to go into cardiac arrest, is continuing to make progress in her journey to recovery.

Emma’s mother, Christina Weigand, posted a video to her Facebook page on Friday, updating the community on her progress.

In the video, Emma is using an eye gaze machine to communicate with her loved ones.

“She looks at the iPad and her eyes move the mouse,” Weigand explained. “She can then pick what she wants to say. It moves the words to the top of the screen and if she stares at it, the computer speaks what she wrote.”

Her mom says Emma is laughing and “definitely has her personality back.” She was even dancing and singing to music with her family.

“I can’t tell you how much my soul heals as she continually progresses back to us! This kid, you guys, there are no words to express how incredibly proud I am of her! She brings tears to my eyes thinking about the fighter she is!! We are so incredibly blessed!” Weigand said.

Her family knows Emma has a long road to recovery ahead of her and says they are “incredibly grateful” for the continued prayers and support of the community.

