Two dogs killed after kennel catches fire in Geauga County, firefighters say

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Several fire departments responded to an early morning structure fire in Troy Township on Saturday.

According to officials, it happened around 5:15 a.m. at a reported dog kennel.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a garage engulfed in flames.

Two dogs did not survive. It’s unclear how many others were rescued.

Auburn, Burton, Hiram, Middlefield, Garrettsville, Farmington, Newbury, Windham, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and Geauga FIO assisted Troy Township.

