Thousands of fans expected at this year’s Tribe Fest

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians Spring Training is on the horizon.

The club’s trucks, loaded with equipment and supplies, left for Goodyear, Ariz. on Thursday. Then on Saturday, the Indians host their annual Tribe Fest at the Huntington Convention Center.

The event features batting cages, speed pitch and your favorite Tribe players on the main stage. More than 30 players, managers and alumni will be in attendance.

The kids stage is full of family fun with Slider and the hot dog mascots, story time with outfielder Greg Allen and a magic show.

Tickets are $5 for season ticket holders and $10 for general admission. Autograph sessions start at $30. New this year are All-Star autograph sessions, photo opportunities and goat yoga for additional cost.

