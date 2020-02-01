Shaquille O’Neal buys laptop for shopper who offered condolences for deaths of his sister, Kobe Bryant

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WJW) — A Georgia man had quite an unforgettable shopping experience after running into Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal at Best Buy.

Patrick Martin says he was shopping for a laptop on Wednesday when he saw Shaq in the store.

Martin says he went over to the basketball star and offered his condolences for the recent death of Kobe Bryant and Shaq’s sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, who passed away in October following her battle with cancer.

After that Martin walked away.

Moved by the kind gesture, Shaq reportedly told Martin, “I like y’all, so get the nicest one in here and I’ll pay for it.”

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash in California last weekend.

Kobe, his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna, her teammates and their parents, their basketball coach and the pilot were headed to a game Sunday when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.