Shaker Heights police investigating after 17-year-old girl shot in abdomen

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Shaker Heights are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.

Officers responded to the 16000 block of Van Aken Boulevard around 11:31 p.m. after a 17-year-old South Euclid girl was shot in the abdomen.

She was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

The victim’s boyfriend, a 17-year-old Shaker Heights resident, is being detained while the investigation remains ongoing.

