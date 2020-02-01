Roommates thankful for community support after apartment catches fire in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, OH -- Two people are without a home this weekend after a fire broke out in their apartment on Lake Avenue in Cleveland.

Fire crews were on the scene Friday evening and were able to get everyone to safety.

"It was just like looking at a skeleton covered in black oil. It just looks like a nightmare scape, out of this world," said Alex Gallagher.

His roommate, AJ, was sleeping at the time but quickly woke up and escaped.

"People were giving him clothes just like off their backs immediately, everyone was just so supportive," said Gallagher.

Everyone evacuated the building and no one was hurt.

Sadly, Gallagher and AJ's cat, Yuki, did not survive.

A neighbor on the third floor has since started a GoFundMe account for them.

"I looked at it and I just started crying I couldn't even believe it," he recalled.

He has an immense amount of gratitude for the firefighters, organizations and communities that are helping them through the difficult journey.

"The gay community has just really stepped up for us and I didn't even know that they loved us this much and that you can feel this love by people that you only kind of know," he said.

The fire remains under investigation. Red Cross is assisting those impacted.