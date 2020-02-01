Residents warned of phone scammers posing as members of Stark County Sheriff’s Office

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County officials are warning residents about phone scammers posing as members of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, potential victims said they received phone calls from someone who identified themselves as being with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

This is reportedly an ongoing phone scam.

The sheriff reminds residents that it is not an operating policy of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office to call and request funds, vouchers or payments for sheriff’s services or Jury Duty services.

Stark County residents should report any suspicious activity to your local police department or the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with questions can contact Sheriff George T. Maier at (330) 430-3887 or (330) 430-3800.

