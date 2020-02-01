Report: Former Indian, five-time All-Star Tony Fernández in critical condition with kidney ailment

(WJW) — Former Cleveland Indian and five-time MLB All-Star Tony Fernández is in critical condition with a kidney ailment, according to Rob Leth of Global News Sports.

One of Fernández’s former teammates confirmed the information to the league insider on Friday.

I have confirmation from a former #BlueJays player and teammate of Tony Fernandez that he is in fact in critical condition with a kidney issue.

Fernandez is the Jays all-time hits leader & was such a joy to watch offensively & defensively helping lead the franchise to prominence — Rob Leth (@RobLeth) February 1, 2020

Fernández, 57, was previously hospitalized in 2017 with Polycystic Kidney Disease, according to MSN. PKD occurs when cysts develop in the kidneys and interfere with the organ’s ability to filter waste products from the blood.

His finest moment with the Tribe occurred in Game 6 of the 1997 American League Championship Series versus the Baltimore Orioles. You can watch it in the video above.

The infielder won four Gold Glove awards and a World Series with Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. He is also the Jays’ all-time hits leader.

He also spent time playing with the Padres, Mets, Reds, Yankees and Brewers before retiring after the 2001 season.

Click here for more on Tony Fernández.