Police: Portage County teen dies after accidentally shooting himself in chest

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest with a handgun early Saturday morning, Ravenna police say.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodgate Boulevard around 12:44 a.m. after a caller said the teen shot himself.

The caller was instructed on first aid until police and EMS arrived.

The victim was treated by EMS and transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police say only one witness was located and the scene and is being interviewed at the time.

Preliminary investigation indicates that another person may have witnessed the shooting and fled before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Ravenna Police Department at (330) 296-6486.