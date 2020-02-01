Police: Portage County teen dies after accidentally shooting himself in chest

Posted 9:09 am, February 1, 2020, by

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest with a handgun early Saturday morning, Ravenna police say.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodgate Boulevard around 12:44 a.m. after a caller said the teen shot himself.

The caller was instructed on first aid until police and EMS arrived.

The victim was treated by EMS and transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police say only one witness was located and the scene and is being interviewed at the time.

Preliminary investigation indicates that another person may have witnessed the shooting and fled before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Ravenna Police Department at (330) 296-6486.

Google Map for coordinates 41.168926 by -81.232551.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.