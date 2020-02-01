Players and fans take the field at Tribe Fest

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Baseball season is coming.

Thousands of Cleveland Indians fans went to the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday for the annual Tribe Fest.

This year’s event featured multiple autograph sessions, batting and pitching cages, and player discussions on the main stage. A big attraction was the Cleveland APL table, which had a litter of puppies available of adoption, and autographs with Zach Plesac and Franmil Reyes.

Several players, including Reyes, took to the “Field of Dreams” to play ball with younger fans, while Jake Bauers starred in a magic show. Reyes, with a big smile on his face, said he enjoyed hanging out with the kids.

New this year was goat yoga with actual goats and the Indians own goat Jose Ramirez.

