OSHP: Driver struck, killed in Concord Township after failing to yield before turning onto interstate
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Concord Township Friday night.
Troopers responded to State Route 44 at Interstate 90 around 7:19 p.m.
They say a 24-year-old Ashtabula woman was driving southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and failed to yield when making a left turn onto I-90.
Her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Perry man.
The woman was taken to an area hospital where she passed away from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
This incident remains under investigation.
41.583438 -81.203053