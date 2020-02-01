OSHP: Driver struck, killed in Concord Township after failing to yield before turning onto interstate

Posted 7:37 am, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 07:52AM, February 1, 2020

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Concord Township Friday night.

Troopers responded to State Route 44 at Interstate 90 around 7:19 p.m.

They say a 24-year-old Ashtabula woman was driving southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and failed to yield when making a left turn onto I-90.

Her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Perry man.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she passed away from her injuries.  She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.583438 by -81.203053.

