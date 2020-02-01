× OSHP: 2 killed in early morning crash in Wayne County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people died in a single-car crash in Wayne Township early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Mechanicsburg Road (CR 22) north of Varns Road (TR222) around 1:38 a.m.

The driver, a 38-year-old Wooster man, traveled across the centerline into the northbound lane of Mechanicsburg Road, overcorrected and drove off the west side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and went airborne before striking an embankment and overturning. It came to rest on Varnes Road.

Both the driver and his passenger, a 39-year-old Wooster woman, were ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say they weren’t wearing their seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says this is the third fatal traffic crash in Wayne County this year.