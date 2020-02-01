NC man accused of stabbing dog to death, cutting it in half with a chainsaw

***Warning: The details of this story may be disturbing for some readers.***

(AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man stole and beat a dog named Tigger, stabbed it to death and used a chain saw to cut it in half.

Investigators told media outlets that 23-year-old Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr. of Rocky Mount is charged with felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog — a mastiff that belonged to his aunt.

Wilson County authorities say Bulluck stole the dog Friday night, then beat it until it was unconscious. They say he then stabbed it to death and cut it in half.

Bulluck was being held on $20,000 bond. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.

