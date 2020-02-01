Mansfield City Schools closed Monday while buildings, buses disinfected to reduce illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield City Schools will be closed Monday in effort to disinfect buildings and buses due to colds and flu-like symptoms.

“Our maintenance and custodial staffs will use the weekend and Monday to thoroughly clean and disinfect our schools and buses,” Superintendent Stan Jefferson said in a press release.

This comes after nearly a dozen districts in Northeast Ohio were closed Friday due to student or staff illness.

Jefferson says the district's goal is to be proactive by greatly reducing the threat that illness-causing microbes pose.

Meanwhile, the district says the Y Kids Club will meet at Malabar Intermediate School on Monday as that building will have already been cleaned.

**Watch our previous report in the video above**