Mansfield City Schools closed Monday while buildings, buses disinfected to reduce illness

Posted 8:56 am, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 09:01AM, February 1, 2020
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield City Schools will be closed Monday in effort to disinfect buildings and buses due to colds and flu-like symptoms.

“Our maintenance and custodial staffs will use the weekend and Monday to thoroughly clean and disinfect our schools and buses,” Superintendent Stan Jefferson said in a press release.

This comes after nearly a dozen districts in Northeast Ohio were closed Friday due to student or staff illness.

Jefferson says the district's goal is to be proactive by greatly reducing the threat that illness-causing microbes pose.

Meanwhile, the district says the Y Kids Club will meet at Malabar Intermediate School on Monday as that building will have already been cleaned.

