ICYMI: Mamba forever; coronavirus spreads; and ‘Antiques Roadshow’ surprise

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The passing of Kobe Bryant dominated the news this week as people around the globe mourned and shared their Mamba memories.

Death of a legend

Longtime Laker Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Kobe, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star, and in 2018 won an Academy Award for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters.

In the days that followed, fans placed roses outside the Staples Center, donned jerseys and created artwork. Throughout the NBA, teams took 24-second and 8-second shot clock violations as nods to the iconic athlete.

Global health emergency

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus as a global health emergency. The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, a cousin of the new virus. It’s caused nearly 200 deaths.

The outbreak was first reported in December in Wuhan, China, where doctors saw the illness in people who went to a wholesale food market. The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. While cases have been confirmed in the United States, local health officials said the chances of getting the virus are low, unless you’ve traveled to or had contact with someone who’s been to the affected region.

Missing man found dead

It was devastating news for the family of a Euclid man last seen on Christmas Eve. The body of Bruno Collins, 59, was found under a tarp at a house on East 89th Street in Cleveland on Monday. His family reported him missing and Cleveland police said they feared he was the victim of foul play. Surveillance cameras from the Family Dollar on West 65th Street caught a man and woman using his debit card on the day of his disappearance. The pair has not been identified.

Berry to Browns

The new front office of the Cleveland Browns is coming together. This week, the Browns hired Andrew Berry, making him the youngest general manager in NFL history. The team also added Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator.

We’ll see who else new head coach Kevin Stefanski adds to his staff in the following weeks.

‘Antiques Roadshow’ shocker

It’s tough not to like this guy. A man took his Rolex watch that he bought in 1974 for $345.97 to “Antiques Roadshow.” For decades, he kept his prized possession in a safe deposit box. It remains in pristine condition, now with a value between $500,000 and $700,000. The Air Force veteran collapsed when he heard its worth.