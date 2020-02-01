Health officials seeing increase in emergency room visits for drug overdoses in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials are seeing an increase in emergency room visits for drug overdoses in Stark County.

That’s according to Canton City Public Health who issued a notice on Facebook.

“Key partners have been notified of this unexpected number. Public health continues to monitor this situation,” the post reads.

The health department said Naloxone is available 24/7 at Coleman Crisis located at 2421 13th St NW, Canton, OH 44708. The number there is 330-452-6000.

To reach the Opiate Hotline, call 330-454-4357.

