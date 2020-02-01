Francisco Lindor says Indians haven’t offered right amount, but he’s not ‘money driven’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Francisco Lindor doesn't follow baseball in the off-season.

The Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop, who spoke with members of the media during Tribe Fest on Saturday, said he only reads about 1 percent of the trade rumors.

"I'm still wearing an Indians jersey so I guess there hasn't been much happening. I'm just glad I'm here. I'm enjoying the ride. I'm enjoying the time I'm here with the guys," Lindor said.

Lindor avoided arbitration by signing a one-year deal. He's arbitration eligible in 2021 and becomes a free agent the following season. The 26-year-old said he doesn't feel now is the right time to sign a long-term deal.

On negotiations with the front office, Lindor said, "The ideal money hasn't come up with either party." At one point, he asked reporters for a dollar amount.

"I'm not money driven. I'm championship driven. I want to bring a championship to Cleveland." He also said, "It has nothing to do with the money. It has nothing to do with the years."

While his thoughts on his contract were unclear, he did have a message for fans.

"I love Cleveland. This is a home, you know. This is a great city, great fans, and we have a good team, a great group of guys. And the front office is good, the coaching staff is good," Lindor said. "I love it here. It is where I came up. I'm extremely comfortable here. I am not not opposed to anything. Like I said, make sure you guys right it, I would love to be here in Cleveland."

Tribe fans might notice Lindor used the word "enjoy" several times during the interview. It's unclear if this is in response to owner Paul Dolan, who spoke about Lindor's future with the club by saying, "Enjoy him."

Lindor received a lot of praise from his teammates. Pitcher Zach Plesac said it's amazing to have Lindor behind him when he's on the mound, knowing he can trust him and he will get him out of jams. Catcher Roberto Perez said if he was an owner, he would try to sign him, calling Lindor the face of the franchise.

