Dunkaroos 2020? Social media users predict return of nostalgic snack

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Social media users are predicting the revival of a beloved snack from the 80s and 90s.

This prediction comes after Dunkaroos recently created verified accounts on both Twitter and Instagram, Yahoo! Lifestyle reports.

The company hasn’t tweeted yet, however they did post a close-up photo on Instagram of icing dotted with rainbow sprinkles, captioning the image with the side-eye emoji.

Many junk food fan accounts are interpreting this as a sign that the product will be back on store shelves in the near future.

Media outlets have reached out to General Mills, Dunkaroos’ parent company, and declined to comment on the return of Dunkaroos. However, General Mills did say they have a lot of exciting things in store for 2020.