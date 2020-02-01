Clouds and flurries expected Sunday with chance for sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A "super" weekend is ahead! Ready for a warm up? Maybe the groundhog will predict an early Spring?

Saturday kicks off with a mainly cloudy sky. You may get lucky and see some filtered sunshine is spots this morning. Clouds thicken up this afternoon and a disturbance swings in.

There’s the chance of a few rain/snow showers after 3 p.m. Between 6-8 p.m. we’ll get a burst of snow which will taper to scattered snow showers overnight. Less than 1″ if anything at all!

Tomorrow clouds and flurries to start with sunshine gradually appearing in the afternoon. We start our warming trend with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday will sport temps in the lower 50s! It’s looking like a messy week though as we play back-and-forth with the rain/snow line. Wintry mix/icy conditions are possible Tuesday night/Wednesday/Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Looking ahead, here’s the predicted storm track over the next two weeks. Rain/snow mix storms will be common with tricky forecasts.