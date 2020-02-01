Brunswick Hills community helping to raise money for two boys battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW) -- The Brunswick Hills community is coming together to raise money for two little boys battling cancer.

The fundraiser was organized by a Gabriella, who is sixth grade student at Visintainer Middle School. She said she wanted to find a way to help.

Volunteers are also hanging up orange ribbons around town to show their support.

Ribbons are available at the police department. Donations can be dropped off there too.

All proceeds will be split between the families of Colin Nemet and Noah Brunskole.