Bill banning medical treatment for transgender children makes progress in South Dakota

Posted 8:01 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 08:02PM, February 1, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (WJW) — A proposal that would criminalize medical treatment for transgender children is making progress in South Dakota.

According to the Argus Leader, the bill passed the House of Representatives this week following a 90 minute debate.

If the legislation became law, children younger than 16 years old would not be allowed to do hormone therapy, use puberty blockers or get gender confirmation surgery. Those treatments would be classified as a misdemeanor.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota has threatened to sue should the bill become law, Argus Leader reports.
