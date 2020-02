AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building that is believed to house Akron Mattress.

According to Akron fire, crews were called to East Exchange Street around 11:18 a.m. Saturday for a two-alarm fire.

Everyone was able to get out of the structure and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials say the fire is still active at this time.